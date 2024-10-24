In a significant step towards strengthening its public health infrastructure, Zimbabwe established a dedicated laboratory for the analysis of polio samples collected through environmental surveillance (ES). Previously, these samples were sent to South Africa for testing, resulting in a turnaround time of approximately 21 days.

With financial and technical support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the newly renovated laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art technology testing equipment and staffed by highly trained personnel. WHO further provided training to 10 laboratory scientists to run the new laboratory and locally carry out environmental samples testing. This local capability will significantly reduce the time required to detect and respond to potential outbreaks of polio.

Three experts from the African Polio Laboratory network, proficient in WHO ES testing methods for poliovirus, were identified by WHO Regional Officer for Africa (AFRO) to provide the training needs to th University of Zimbabwe (UZ) where the laboratory is situated. The team includes Shelina Moonsamy as the Team Lead (Head of Polio Laboratory, NICD, Johannesburg, South Africa), James Peter Eliku (ES Technical Expert, Uganda Virus Research Institute, Entebbe, Uganda) and Thabo Mashupye (ES Technical Expert, NICD).

"The establishment of this laboratory is a major milestone in our efforts to safeguard the health of Zimbabweans," said Mr Paradzayi Chibukira, Technical Supervisor at the Zimbabwe National Virology Polio Laboratory at UZ. "By reducing the turnaround time for laboratory results, we can more effectively implement prevention and control measures to prevent the reintroduction of polio into our country."

Environmental surveillance for polio is a critical component of global efforts to monitor and eradicate the polio. It involves collecting and analyzing sewage and other environmental samples to detect the presence of the poliovirus, which can indicate circulation of the virus in the community. This method complements traditional surveillance through the Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) surveillance system and provides a broader view of potential outbreaks.

Polio is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause paralysis, especially in children. While Zimbabwe has been polio-free for many years, the risk of reintroduction remains, particularly due to the ongoing global efforts to eradicate the disease.

With support from WHO, Zimbabwe launched its environmental surveillance programme in 2023, beginning with sites in Harare and Chitungwiza. This initiative was part of a broader strategy to strengthen disease monitoring and improve response capabilities. The introduction of environmental surveillance in these initial sites marked a key step in the country's commitment to enhancing its public health infrastructure. Additional sites were established in other major cities, including Bulawayo, Gweru, and Victoria Falls in 2024. This expansion reflects Zimbabwe's proactive approach to disease monitoring and its determination to safeguard public health.

"We applaud and fully support Zimbabwe's decision to set up the laboratory for polio surveillance and this development not only enhances the country's capacity for timely and accurate detection of poliovirus in the environment but also strengthens the overall public health infrastructure,” said Mr Kenneth Chindedza, WHO Zimbabwe Technical Officer for Logistics and Supply Chain.