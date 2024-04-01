On 29 March 2024, Mr. Wang Sheng, Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia held a Symposium on Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind: a Better Understanding of China’s Foreign Policy and China-Zambia Cooperation, making a comprehensive introduction of the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, China’s recently-concluded Two Sessions, the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and the practical cooperation between China and Zambia. Nearly 40 representatives from Zambian think tanks and media houses attended.

Mr. Wang said that Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind in 2013, which offers China’s answer to the questions of what kind of world we need and how to build it. China is willing to work with Zambia to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, China and Zambia have always followed the principles of mutual respect, equality and common development, and are practitioners of building a community with a shared future for mankind. The bright prospects of China’s economy will surely bring unlimited opportunities to China-Zambia practical cooperation.

Participants spoke highly of the contribution of China’s diplomacy and the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind to world peace and development, and express the hope that Zambia-China Comprehensive Strategic and Cooperative Partnership could be further strengthened and practical cooperation in various fields deepened.