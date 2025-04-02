Zambia has launched a series of strategic initiatives in 2025 to accelerate copper drilling and meet its target of producing 3.1 million tons per annum by 2031. In February 2025, the country introduced the Zambia Integrated Mining Information System (www.MMMD.Gov.zm), a digital platform designed to enhance efficiency and transparency in mining license management. The system is expected to streamline the approval process and help Zambia attract more investors and fast-track exploration.

In line with efforts by Zambia to enhance copper exploration, the upcoming African Mining Wee conference and exhibition, taking place from October 1-3 in Cape Town, will provide a platform to showcase lucrative investment opportunities within the country’s upstream industry.

Government Programs

To create a more conducive environment for copper drilling, Zambia is implementing several government-led initiatives. In February 2025, the country announced a non-compliance monitoring project, which led to the repossession of over 1,000 mining licenses (apo-opa.co/4j7kjrc) in 2024 alone. These licenses are now being reallocated to new investors to accelerate exploration efforts and help achieve its 2031 production goal. Zambia has also recorded a 79% increase in mining licenses granted in 2024 compared to 2023, according to the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development. The government – in partnership with the Geological Survey of Finland – is implementing a nationwide high-resolution aerial geophysical survey to map mineral resources and open new exploration basins. Additionally, the government established the Zambia Minerals Investment Corporation Limited, a special-purpose vehicle to facilitate joint venture investments in exploration, production and mineral processing. On January 16, 2025, the country signed a cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to facilitate human capital development, technology transfer and investments in copper exploration and production. The government has also played a key role in reopening previously inactive mining operations, including Mopani and Konkola Copper Mines, unlocking new opportunities for exploration.

Private Sector Contributions

Private sector players are also contributing to Zambia’s copper drilling expansion agenda. In January 2025, Barrick Gold (apo-opa.co/3FSagrR) announced its plans to utilize a new exploration license in northern Zambia and continue drilling at Lumwana as part of its commitment to Zambia’s 2031 production goal. The UK-based Jubilee Metals Group (apo-opa.co/4lcH5zH) is undertaking several drilling projects to support growth at its Roan and Sable Refinery sites, while Handa Resources (apo-opa.co/3YfapvA), a joint venture between Arc Minerals and Anglo American, began drilling across three newly approved licenses in Zambia in January 2025.

As Africa’s premier mining investment platform, African Mining Week will bring together key stakeholders, government officials and global investors to discuss and optimize opportunities within Zambia’s copper exploration and production industry.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.