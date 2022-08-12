Yellow Card Financial (https://YellowCard.io/) is proud to announce its new payment feature - Yellow Pay (https://bit.ly/3C4C5cm). This innovative solution will make it easier for customers to send and receive money through the Yellow Card crypto exchange platform, without any extra charges, instantly all from the comfort of their home.

Oparinde Babatunde, Yellow Card Director of Operations, says one of the biggest challenges in Africa is the difficulty in money transfer. Stating that it is easier to send money from Nigeria to the US, than it is to send money from Nigeria to Ghana (https://bit.ly/3C0kfHv) or Zambia. And in the instances where it is possible it is usually through USD.

“Yellow Pay simplifies money transfer between African countries by building a solution that understands the way Africans already interact with financial products. We’ve managed to simplify it further by reducing costs and waiting time of remittance across the continent drastically compared to traditional money transfer rails. With Yellow Pay, Africans can send money across borders using their phones,” he says.

Yellow Pay uses Yellow Card’s crypto exchange platform to complete customer transactions in USDT. It is important to note that Yellow Pay is not a money remittance or foreign currency exchange service. Rather, Yellow Pay is an advanced crypto exchange product.

There are several benefits to using Yellow Pay. Firstly, the service is powered by blockchain technology making it cheaper. Secondly, transactions are instant so there’s no waiting period. Lastly, money transfers are absolutely free. And lastly, the uses are endless as one can: send money for business, school and healthcare. Gift cash to friends and family across Africa, pay vendors in other countries, receive payment for services, pay bills and fees in other African currencies and so much more.

Oparinde adds that “The people that will benefit from Yellow Pay the most are the unbanked and underserved people living in peri-urban areas and rural parts of the continent. They usually do not meet the necessary requirements to open a dollar account with banks and as such are cut off completely. Yellow Pay will service this market”.

The launch of Yellow Pay (https://bit.ly/3Qmjaht) not only makes it easier for money transfer but also opens up the continent to more investment, access to credit, business grants and generally will improve the ease of doing business.

Make use of Yellow Pay today for an instant, seamless and secure way to send and receive money across borders instantly, for free.

For more information, contact:

Rutendo Nyamuda: PR Office for Yellow Card

rutendo@yellowcard.io