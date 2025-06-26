On June 25, 2025, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Mozambican President Daniel Francisco Chapo to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Mozambique diplomatic relations.

Xi Jinping noted that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, regardless of changes in the international landscape, China and Mozambique have trusted and supported each other, and the friendship between the two countries remains rock-solid. Xi Jinping expressed his firm belief that bilateral relations will surely usher in a brighter future as long as both sides uphold the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations and move forward hand in hand. Xi Jinping said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mozambique relations and is ready to work with Mr. President Daniel Francisco Chapo to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as a new starting point to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation within the frameworks of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and jointly write a new chapter in the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Mozambique.

Daniel Francisco Chapo stated that the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries coincides with the 50th anniversary of Mozambique's independence, which highlights the traditional friendship and brotherhood between the two nations. He expressed gratitude for China's unconditional support in Mozambique's struggle for independence. Mozambique will continue to abide by the one-China principle, support all efforts made by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification, and back the major initiatives proposed by China. Mozambique is willing to continuously deepen bilateral relations with China on the basis of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, expand practical cooperation, jointly defend multilateralism, and promote world peace, security and prosperity.