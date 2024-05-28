Debut event supported by Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and Digital Development Agency, spotlights tech’s transformative role in advancing Africa’s healthcare opportunity; Africa CDC, Africa Healthcare Federation, PATH partner with powerful forum propelling innovative solutions solving Africa’s unique healthcare challenges; Major hospital groups, African ministries to descend upon three-day health-tech investment exhibition catalysing new cross-continental digital health agenda.

Technology’s transformative role in transcending the great African healthcare challenge will come under the spotlight at a powerful new forum in Morocco, catalysing fresh impetus and investment in the continent’s US$6.3 billion digital health market that’s estimated to grow 11 percent annually over the next five years.

World Future Health Africa 2024 presented by GITEX Health Tech 5.0 is supported by the Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, and Digital Development Agency (ADD), and will accelerate collaborative public-private sector pursuits aimed at supercharging affordable and accessible healthcare for the continent’s 1.5 billion people, stimulating new medical advances and investment in a digital health market that, according to analysts Statista, will reach revenues of US$9.5 billion by 2028.

Taking place from 29-31 May 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco, the inaugural forum is co-located with the 2nd edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, the continent’s largest and most influential tech and start-up event, leading a tech-fuelled revolution centred around tech-enabled products and services for communities, health workers, public health leaders, and regulators.

The three-day powerhouse event arrives as Morocco forges ahead with multi-billion-dollar investment initiatives to elevate African health, spearheaded by a US$3 billion cash injection in 2024 to digitalise Morocco’s healthcare sector.

His Excellency Khalid Aït Taleb, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, said: “Under the Enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Morocco has taken a major step forward in the digitisation of health care, a fundamental pillar of the overhaul of the National Health System, which supports the royal project on social protection. The approach adopted is patient-centred, developing personalised, secure medicine and reducing social and spatial inequalities in access to care.

“In this regard, we consider the launch of World Future Health Africa during the second edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco, as an important opportunity to explore structuring public-private partnership projects between African actors, to accelerate the digital transformation of Africa’s health sector to make it more robust, resilient and efficient.”

Uniting Africa’s burgeoning digital economy with innovative health-tech

Africa CDC, Africa Healthcare Federation, and PATH (Program for Appropriate Technology in Health), are among the leading global and African healthcare entities partnering with World Future Health Africa 2024 to propel a new wave of digital solutions addressing the continent’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

Senior decision makers from major hospital groups including Mayo Clinic, Mediclinic Group, Aster DM Healthcare, alongside representatives from African Health Ministries and Agencies will also look to amplify collaborative investment opportunities via Africa’s most comprehensive and impactful dual-conference programme. Mediot, Abbot, IQVIA, Fujifilm, and FM6SS are among the seasoned enterprises and organisations driving health tech innovation across the region joining the first edition of the powerhouse exhibition.

World Future Health Africa 2024 alongside GITEX AFRICA Morocco will unite Africa’s burgeoning digital economy with innovative health-tech solutions, leapfrogging traditional boundaries and challenges that have hampered cross-continental progress.

H.E. Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, said: “We consider the digitalisation of health as an essential component of our national roadmap, with royal directives placing social protection as a national priority.

“The debut of World Future Health Africa alongside GITEX AFRICA Morocco is a wonderful opportunity to shed light on the intersection of tech creativity with government priorities, fast-track partnerships in the African continent, boost innovation, and streamline synergies between the public and private sector.”

Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the General Director of ADD, added: “Launching World Future Health Africa during the 2nd edition of GITEX AFRICA Morocco is a strategic move amplifying the impact of both events. We have a unique opportunity to showcase digital health innovations not just for Morocco, but for the entire African continent.

“By connecting healthcare leaders at World Future Health Africa with the tech ecosystem at GITEX AFRICA Morocco, we can initiate collaborations and accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare across the region. This co-location empowers our continent’s digital health stakeholders to not only solve existing challenges but also shape the future of healthcare delivery, ensuring a healthier and more prosperous Africa for all.”

Fast forwarding Africa’s digital health investment momentum

GITEX AFRICA Morocco and World Future Health Africa are organised by KAOUN International, the international affiliate of Dubai World Trade Centre, which organises GITEX, the world’s largest tech event brand globally.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: “World Future Health Africa 2024 presented by GITEX Health Tech 5.0 will debut in a crucial juncture for Africa, while the health tech industry stands to gain immensely from emerging and rapidly advancing technologies, such as AI, Data, and IoT. This powerful platform will elevate the capabilities of established healthcare enterprises, trailblazing e-health businesses, and forward-thinking government initiatives to drive significant impact and fuel the digital health transformation in the region”.

More information is available at www.WorldFutureHealth.com

