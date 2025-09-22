The World Bank announced today the opening of a new regional hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region. The Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional office.

The Riyadh Hub brings the World Bank’s leadership closer to country teams, clients and regional partners. The MENAAP’s regional Vice President and regional practice directors have relocated to Riyadh, marking a new chapter in the World Bank’s operational footprint.

"Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation," said Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. "It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge."

This milestone aligns with the 50th anniversary of technical cooperation between the World Bank and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Over the past five decades, the Bank has supported major reforms in key sectors through advisory services, technical assistance, and capacity development.

Recently, the World Bank Group and Saudi Arabia launched a new global Knowledge Hub (K-Hub) in Riyadh to facilitate regional and global knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at advancing global development impact.