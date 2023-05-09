The Western Cape Government (WCG) is implementing plans ahead of the winter season to ensure that it has the appropriate mitigation measures in place to assist should disasters occur.

Adverse weather conditions deepen the social susceptibility of vulnerable groups living in informal settlements, remote rural locations, or on the streets.

The provincial Department of Social Development (WCDSD) is one of the departments within the WCG that has been working tirelessly to ensure its winter readiness programmes are operational in each region across the province as heavy rains and colder weather conditions are expected to arrive.

“As winter’s icy grip on the Western Cape begins, the provincial WCDSD is preparing to assist vulnerable communities who may require assistance during this time. An increased demand for humanitarian and psycho-social support services requires coordinated responses. This is why our department will be working closely with other government agencies to mitigate the impact of disasters on these groups,” says Western Cape Minister of Social Development, Sharna Fernandez.

The WCDSD’s plan includes ongoing social work services at 37 homeless shelters, aimed at family reunification; provision of psycho-social support services; disaster relief teams working with other government agencies and NGOs and on-going food relief services in vulnerable communities.

“I encourage citizens who are able to, to get involved in assisting those most in need this winter season, whether through volunteering or donating to registered NGOs in the province. Government’s resources alone cannot meet the increased demand for services, but together, with your help, we can achieve much more and provide dignity for our province’s vulnerable groups,” adds Minister Fernandez.

Information about the Department’s other services or on registered NGOs can be obtained by visiting any of our regional and local offices, by contacting the DSD hotline 0800 220 250, or visiting https://www.westerncape.gov.za/dept/social-development.