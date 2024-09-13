Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)


The ECOWAS Commission in collaboration with GIZ is organizing a validation workshop on Records Management Policy and Manual in Lagos from 9th – 13th September 2024.

The purpose of the workshop is to establish a comprehensive framework for managing records at the ECOWAS Institutions/Agencies/Offices. It aims at ensuring that all records are accurately created, managed, stored, and disposed of in a manner that supports the operational, legal and regulatory requirements of ECOWAS and enhance their overall operational efficiency, decision-making capabilities, and accountability to member states and other stakeholders.

This validation exercise forms part of the key requirements for the EU Pillar Assessment.

