Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2025: Invest in African Energies is pleased to announce Ross Lubetkin, CEO of Welligence Energy Analytics, as a confirmed speaker at this year’s event in Cape Town. As global attention turns to Africa’s upstream resurgence and the continent’s growing role in energy security, Welligence offers a data-driven perspective on how global investors can capitalize on emerging oil and gas opportunities across the region.

From Senegal’s deepwater basins to Angola’s mature fields and Namibia’s frontier discoveries, Welligence offers granular intelligence that enables investors to make smart, timely and strategic decisions. Earlier this year, Welligence forecast that global LNG prices will remain elevated through 2025, with sub-Saharan Africa positioned as a key growth region for LNG-related mergers and acquisitions (M&As). East and West African coastal assets are increasingly viewed as strategic targets, as operators look to advance projects toward FID amid shifting global supply dynamics. In parallel, opportunities in Asia-Pacific are expected to support long-term diversification of supply for key LNG buyers, further reinforcing Africa’s relevance in the global LNG landscape.

In May 2025, Welligence co-hosted a webinar with the African Energy Chamber (AEC), highlighting strong momentum in African exploration and production activity. The session outlined several key investment trends, including growing interest in West African frontier plays, the resurgence of mature producers such as Angola and Nigeria, and a wave of new licensing rounds attracting global attention. While long-term investment is expected to remain anchored by major international oil companies, independent players are increasingly active – driving much of the M&A activity and acquiring divested assets across the continent.

“The Welligence team continues to shape how investors understand African energy – from geology to geopolitics. Their data-driven insights provide clarity in a fast-evolving market, enabling investors to navigate complex regulatory environments, assess basin potential with confidence, and respond quickly to licensing and development opportunities. At a time when Africa needs more energy investment, Welligence is helping bridge the gap between ambition and action.” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

At AEW 2025, Lubetkin will join a panel focused on aligning international capital with Africa’s energy priorities – offering a practical look at how accurate intelligence and collaboration between African and global stakeholders can drive exploration, development, and ultimately, energy access across the continent.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.