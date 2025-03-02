According to the President, overcoming historical rivalries and fostering regional unity is key to ensuring long-term peace and resilience not only in North Africa but the whole of Africa. Countries in the Maghreb region include Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, and Tunisia.

“So that’s why we’re always looking at the Maghreb as a region. Why can’t these people be together? I was listening to the general speaking Arabic, and it reminded me of Muammar Gaddafi because I could pick some of the words. Maghreb can be a potential powerful center of gravity,” H.E. Museveni said.

President Museveni who is also the Commander-In-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), made the remarks on Friday, February 28, 2025, while delivering a lecture of opportunity to a group of students from the Algerian High War College who visited him at his country home in Rwakitura.

The 19-man delegation led by Brig. Gen. Benhamouda Rabal included 5 college staff and 14 students, of which 11 were Algerian nationalities while three were from France, Palestine and Uganda (Lt. Col. Hamza Nkata).

President Museveni welcomed the delegation and commended Algeria for their anti-colonial position and their support in the liberation of Africa.

“I’m very happy to receive you here. We have been working with Algeria for a long time—we, the African freedom fighters. As soon as Algeria got independence (1962), they started supporting the anti-colonial struggle. They took 20 fighters from Mozambique and trained them there to fight against the Portuguese in Mozambique. Therefore, Algeria has been at the side of the anti-colonial struggle all this time. It’s good that you have come so that we can share our thinking,” Gen. Museveni noted.

He told the military students that one of the key pillars of East African Community Integration is to ensure strategic security in East Africa and Africa, which is key in achieving prosperity for the broader African continent, while emphasizing that a stable and secure environment is foundational for economic growth.

“Now you can see the chaos in Libya. We are just sitting here. It’s now like 12 years or something. How can this happen? And Africans are just here seated. This is not good. Those people have suffered so much in Libya,” the President said, while emphasizing that Africa needs a center of gravity, which can only be achieved through integration like it has been with the United States of America for the last 120 years since the First World War.

It should be noted that the Arab Maghreb Union (AMU), established in 1989, remains largely inactive due to political tensions, and Libya remains politically unstable.

However, according to President Museveni, Africa lagging behind in technology was part of the mistakes that also led to its colonization, and this should change through integration.

He said without integration, it will remain a dream for Africa to catch up to the likes of Americans who are aiming at the four-dimensional superiority of land forces, the Air Force, the navy, and space.

“So, where does this leave Africa? The ones who have been to the moon are the Americans, the Russians, the Chinese, and recently the Indians. But friends like France, Britain, and Germany are still here with us. So, it seems there is something with size. Size matters,” he stated.

“We think if we do the continental free trade area, we can address the issue of prosperity. But we didn’t address the issue of strategic security. We think that security needs some political integration, where possible. That’s why we are always talking about the East African Federation. Since independence, I’ve never given up,” President Museveni added.

Regarding Africa’s representation at the United Nations Security Council, President Museveni revealed that a position has been agreed on for Africa to have two seats at the council on a rotational basis to avoid monopolizing the seats to a few countries and regions.

“So, the remaining question is, who? Let the two seats be for the African Union, and we can select in rotation after even three years or whatever. Let it be for the whole of Africa.”

During an interactive question and answer session, President Museveni criticized the philosophical, strategic, and ideological bankruptcy of some of the African leaders, arguing that these failings are the root causes of Africa’s underdevelopment. His perspective is shaped by his belief in patriotism, pan-Africanism, self-reliance, and socio-economic transformation, which he believes are lacking in Africa.

“For instance, in Uganda, there were many mistakes in not understanding the role of the private sector. Our economy has performed well because we use egocentrism well—some people want to benefit by themselves, but there are also others like me who are for altruism. So, this is the first mistake, especially of not understanding the role of the private sector. That was our problem here when Idi Amin expelled the Asians who were part of the private sector, but when we came, we recalled them and handed back their properties,” the President stated.

On behalf of the visiting delegation, Brig. Gen. Rabal expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the hospitality and for sharing great insights full of wisdom.

“Mr. President, I extend our deepest gratitude for honoring us for this historical welcome and hospitality you have shown us. You know it’s an honor and privilege to be with you this side. Thank you, your excellency, for the rich information full of research,” Brig. Gen. Rabal said.

The Algerian War College is a higher-level military education institution whose mission is to prepare senior officers of the Algerian People’s National Army over a two-year period for high-level staff, command, and leadership responsibilities.

According to the Director of Training- UPDF Land Forces, Col. Saad Katemba, the visiting delegation has also visited key sites of interest, including the UPDF and the ministry of Defense headquarters, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, and the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).