The Kenya Revenue Authority will be rebuilt to a service-oriented organisation.

President William Ruto said he is keen on restoring KRA’s image to inspire voluntary tax compliance.

The President observed that KRA will no longer be a suppressive entity driving taxpayers into terror in the name of revenue collection.

The prouncement aligns with the Government’s commitment to decriminalising entrepreneurship and fostering a pro-business environment, ultimately broadening the tax base.

Speaking during the Kenya Revenue Authority Taxpayers’ Day in Mombasa, President Ruto said technology such as the national digital identity will be adopted to enhance revenue mobilisation.

The President said public resources will be utilised prudently to drive the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

To enhance transparency and accountability, the Government will present to Kenyans an elaborate formal account of how the resources have been used.

“There is no space for wastage and corruption. Our tolerance for corruption is zero,” he said.

The President appealed to unregistered Kenyans to sign up for KRA and make their contribution to the country’s development agenda.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretaries Njuguna Ndung’u, Kipchumba Murkomen, Davis Chirchir, Aden Duale, Simon Chelugui, Salim Mvurya, KRA chairman Anthony Mwaura and KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.