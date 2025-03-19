Water levels in the Mpumalanga Province remain stable, consistently above 99%, with slight improvements recorded in key reservoirs. According to the latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report, the average dam levels in the province increased marginally from 99.2% to 99.3%.

The Water Management Areas (WMAs) showed notable improvements in water levels. The Limpopo-Olifants WMA experienced a slight increase, rising from 95.8% to 96.1%. Similarly, the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA saw a marginal increase, moving from 97.6% to 96.8%. Overall, the average water levels and volumes across the water management areas are higher compared to the same period last year.

In terms of district water levels, Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande recorded slight improvements, while Nkangala experienced a minor decline. Ehlanzeni increased from 95.0% to 95.2%, and Gert Sibande rose from 100.2% to 100.3%. Meanwhile, Nkangala dropped slightly from 101.6% to 101.3%.

Most listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District maintained stable water levels. Longmere Dam remained unchanged at 101.1%, Klipkopjes Dam at 100.0%, Witklip Dam at 100.4%, Primkop Dam at 100.4%, and Da Gama Dam at 100.3%. Dams that showed improvements include Driekoppies, which increased from 91.6% to 91.8%, and Inyaka, which rose from 92.7% to 93.6%. On the other hand, Kwena Dam saw a slight decline, dropping from 101.3% to 101.0%.

In Gert Sibande District, most listed dams continued to show improvements in water levels, with the exception of Grootdraai Dam, which remained steady at 102.4%. Dams on an upward trend include Nooitgedacht, which increased from 100.0% to 100.4%, Jericho Dam from 92.0% to 92.5%, Westoe Dam from 99.8% to 99.9%, Morgenstond Dam from 93.8% to 95.3%, and Heyshope Dam from 100.9% to 101.1%. However, Vygeboom Dam experienced a decline, dropping from 100.9% to 100.3%.

In Nkangala District, Witbank Dam was the only dam to record an improvement, rising from 98.4% to 99.4%. Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam remained unchanged at 102.2%. On the downside, Middelburg Dam dropped from 99.4% to 98.6%, and Loskop Dam declined from 102.5% to 101.6%.

The Department reminds the public that South Africa is a water-scarce country, urging everyone to use water wisely and sparingly. Despite current water levels remaining stable and higher than last year’s, the DWS emphasises the need to intensify water conservation efforts, particularly as the country approaches the dry winter season in most regions.