As Sterile Processing Week shines a spotlight on the critical role of sterile processing professionals, Mercy Ships (www.MercyShips.org) is honored to celebrate one of its own crew members Frank Seibure, a volunteer whose hard work brings healing and safety to surgical patients across Africa. This year’s theme ‘Serving with a purpose’ reflects the dedication and pride sterile processing professionals bring to their work, ensuring every instrument is clean, sterile, and ready to help save lives.

Frank’s meticulous work aboard Mercy Ships ensures that every instrument in safe, protecting patients and supporting the life-saving surgical missions. “If instruments aren’t properly sterilized, patients can end up with more complications than they came in with,” he explained.

Before scrubs and sterile trays, Frank was already serving his community as a young human rights advocate. Having witnessed the harsh realities of civil war as a child, he grew up determined to make a difference. That calling eventually led him to Mercy Ships in 2011, where he began as day crew in the sterile processing department. With no prior experience, but a deep passion to help, Frank embraced the training, quickly rising to become a full volunteer crew member, and later, a Certified Healthcare Leader in Sterile Processing.

“My biggest driving force is to make an impact on society, help those in need, and serve humanity,” Frank shares.

Sterile processing is often called the heart of the hospital because any failure in the process can have serious consequences. Improperly sterilized instruments can place patients at risk for contamination and cause potential outbreaks. Contrary to popular assumptions, sterile processing is not simply about washing tools. It is a knowledge-intensive discipline that integrates both life science and engineering.

Last month, Surgical Directions announced the release of its last report, Unseen but essential: the knowledge demands and staffing crisis in sterile processing (https://apo-opa.co/4hiL0cY), which reveals a growing patient safety risk linked to chronic staffing shortages and underinvestment in sterile processing departments. The position continues to be one of the most challenging to staff due to its demanding knowledge requirements.

Beyond his clinical duties, he also finds joy in training others, passing on his knowledge to new volunteers and local healthcare professionals, many of whom have gone on to become leaders in the field.

“The highlight of my time with Mercy Ships is that I’ve trained many young people to become sterile processing technicians,” Frank says.

Through Mercy Ships, Frank’s impact has rippled across nations. He continues to learn from the rich blend of cultures represented on board, and has felt the positive impact on his natural leadership qualities through service.

