Wantotrip, a leading travel startup, is set to make waves at GITEX Africa 2023 (www.GITEXAfrica.com) as it showcases its groundbreaking travel solutions. The highly anticipated event presents an ideal opportunity for Wantotrip to introduce its innovative approach to the market and solidify its position as a trailblazer in the travel industry.

GITEX Africa 2023 serves as a launchpad for Wantotrip's latest travel solutions, aimed at revolutionizing the way people experience travel. Wantotrip's unique approach harnesses the power of creators' communities to provide travelers with immersive and authentic experiences that go beyond traditional travel packages.

Through partnerships with influential content creators who have a strong social media presence, Wantotrip enables travelers to embark on tailor-made thematic trips led by renowned creators. This not only allows travelers to recreate the experiences they have seen on social media but also offers content creators an opportunity to monetize their passions and engage with their communities on unforgettable adventures.

"We are thrilled to unveil our innovative travel solutions at GITEX Africa 2023," said Chahrazed Remadi, Co-founder of Wantotrip. "Our aim is to redefine the travel industry by connecting travelers with like-minded individuals and offering them immersive and authentic experiences. We believe that GITEX Africa provides the perfect platform to showcase our vision and forge strategic partnerships."

Wantotrip invites attendees, media professionals, and industry experts to visit its booth at GITEX Africa 2023, located at (5D-11), to learn more about its game-changing travel platform and explore the possibilities of immersive and personalized travel experiences.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

CHAHRAZED REMADI

CEO

WANTOTRIP

cha@wantotrip.net

About Wantotrip:

Wantotrip is a travel management platform that provides digital influencers and content creators with the tools they need to host, sell, and manage authentic travel experiences for their communities. By bringing everything together in one place, we make it easy for these leaders to monetize their passion for travel, design and promote trips, and connect like-minded individuals with amazing destinations. Our platform also benefits travelers who are seeking authentic experiences and local guides and travel agencies looking to increase their bookings and sales.

Since our inception, Wantotrip has made significant progress on its journey. We have successfully raised seed funds and obtained the startup label from the Ministry of Technology. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we have persevered with a smart resilience strategy, which has helped us come out stronger and earn recognition through several awards and recognitions. Our revenue generation has been impressive, and we have served thousands of customers.

For more information, visit www.Wantotrip.net