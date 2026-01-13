As part of the voluntary communications programme managed pro bono by APO Group (https://APO-opa.com) to support the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, we are seeking an experienced Digital Media Manager/s for LinkedIn and Facebook.

Location: Remote (Europe or Africa)

Type: Volunteer (Unpaid)

Commitment: 2 days per week, for at least 6 months

About the Role

The governing body of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa (SECAM) is seeking dynamic and skilled Digital Media Managers for LinkedIn and Facebook to support the growth and visibility of SECAMs Communication Programme across Africa and internationally.



This position is ideal for a professional with 5+ years of experience in digital marketing, content management, and campaign execution, who is passionate about using their expertise to advance a mission-driven organisation.



Working in close collaboration with the Chief of Marketing&Communications, the newly appointed Digital Marketing Managers will lead all digital marketing initiatives - with the aim of strengthening engagement, awareness, and participation in SECAM’s projects and activities.

As the Digital Marketing Manager, you will:

Develop and execute digital marketing and media campaigns across multiple channels (email, web, and social media).

Expertise in creating institutional LinkedIn page(s) – including creation and maintenance.

Expertise in creating institutional social media management for Facebook and other social media platforms.

Create engaging content and visuals that reflect SECAM’s mission and values.

Manage and optimise online presence, including websites and social media accounts.

Monitor campaign performance and analytics to assess effectiveness and identify improvements.

Support SEO, SEM, and social advertising strategies to increase reach and visibility.

Coordinate with the communications team to ensure brand consistency across platforms.

Research trends and emerging digital tools to enhance online engagement strategies.

Assist in planning and executing communication and marketing projects in collaboration with team members.

To learn more about the Volunteer Programme for the Roman Catholic Church in Africa, click here: http://apo-opa.co/4qpfvBC

Requirements

Minimum of 5 years of professional experience in digital marketing, social media, or related areas.

in digital marketing, social media, or related areas. Strong understanding of digital analytics, online advertising, and social media tools.

Excellent communication skills in English (French or Portuguese are an advantage).

Experience with tools such as Google Analytics, Meta Business Suite, Mailchimp, or Canva.

Creative mindset, attention to detail, and ability to work independently.

Availability for at least 2 days per week (fully remote).

What We Offer

The opportunity to contribute to the mission of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa through meaningful digital engagement.

Hands-on experience in managing international digital marketing strategies.

A multicultural, collaborative, and purpose-driven work environment.

A valuable opportunity to enhance your CV and expand your professional network.

This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the Church’s noble mission, while also enhancing your professional experience, strengthening your CV, and broadening your international network.

I M P O R T A N T: Only applicants who complete the form below will be considered.

APPLY here: https://apo-opa.co/3NjOUaq

The Catholic Church operates 82,235 Catholic Schools in Africa, educating 30,629,476 pupils. Its extensive network of care includes 13,880 facilities such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, leprosy centres, homes for the elderly and chronically ill, centres for disabled people, orphanages, kindergartens, and marriage counselling centres.

According to the 2022 State of the World’s Volunteerism Report compiled by the United Nations, the global number of volunteers stands at 862.4 million. Embracing volunteerism provides individuals with unparalleled firsthand professional experience, allowing them to enrich their CVs with valuable expertise gained through meaningful contributions.

APO Group Media Contact:

marie@apo-opa.com



About APO Group:

