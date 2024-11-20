Vodacom Group (www.Vodacom.com) has partnered with technology providers to provide young people on the continent with access to digital skills as part of its commitment to driving digital literacy for Africa’s next generation. Together with AWS, Microsoft, Skillsoft and other collaborating organisations Vodacom aims to bridge the digital skills gap across eight African countries and upskill 1million young people by 2027.

The Vodacom Group Digital Skills Hub is available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Lesotho, Egypt (Talimy), the Democratic Republic of Congo (VodaEduc), and in Kenya (Industry Digital Talent Program) to empower the next generation of digital innovators, enabling Africa’s digital society and leveraging existing e-learning platforms in the respective markets.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), over 230 million jobs will require digital skills in Africa by 2030, yet the continent faces a significant gap in supply and demand for digital expertise.

“The African continent is plagued in many countries with high levels of unemployment, gender inequality, income disparity and limited access to education, healthcare and essential services. These challenges inform our purpose and drives our strategy to connect for a better future, leveraging digital technologies to drive inclusion into the future for the betterment of people. The launch of the Digital Skills Hub is testament to our commitment to pioneering the path to a digital and more inclusive Africa”, says Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO.

The Vodacom Digital Skills Hub provides access to self-paced, digital skills training for those aged between 18 and 35. This is in addition to Vodacom Group’s existing free, e-learning platforms across its markets. E-learning and digital classrooms have made it possible for students in remote or underserved areas to access quality education with platforms such as Talimy in Egypt, e-Fahamu in Tanzania, VodaEduc in the Democratic of Congo (DRC), Faz Crescer in Mozambique and an e-learning platform in South Africa, providing a wealth of online resources, which cater to different learning needs.

“We are extremely excited about this initiative which seeks to inspire the next wave of digital innovators. Our main aim with this initiative is to not only address the digital skills shortage on the continent but to also nurture a pipeline of young talent and in turn advance Africa’s digital future, boosting opportunities for empowerment in an inclusive digital economy,” adds, Matimba Mbungela, Chief Human Resources Officer at Vodacom Group.

The Vodacom Digital Skills Hub is designed to empower the next generation, to consider a career in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and entails fun and engaging practical digital skills training for young people on the continent. AWS Educate is one of the first programs to be offered through the Digital Skills Hub and an additional program to Vodacom’s various existing online learning platforms. AWS Educate offers beginners an extensive library of self-paced online training that covers a range of topics from cloud fundamentals to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

“With over 400 million young people between the ages of 15 and 35 in Africa, the continent has the youngest population in the world. Digital is the new currency, it is therefore imperative that we invest in them and provide them with the necessary digital skills that will not only boost their growth and development but that of the continent too,” concludes Joosub.

To access the Digital Skills Hub, click here (http://apo-opa.co/4hQ1ysJ).