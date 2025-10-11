Three months of vocational training has been provided to 492 youth, including 290 females, in Tiravolo sub-zone in the Central Region. The training was organized in collaboration with the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Central Region and Vocational Training Centers.

Accordingly, 122 youth were trained in administration, 91 in first aid, 81 in computer technology, 78 in video and graphics editing, 66 in ideology, and 54 in video and still photography.

Noting the importance of equipping youth with vocational skills alongside academic education, Ms. Leul Asrat, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained from the training for the benefit of the society.

Mr. Samson Kifle, head of the union branch in the region, on his part, said that the program was part of the union’s mission to equip youth with vocational skills and called on the trainees to continue developing their skills through practice.