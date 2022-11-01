vivo (https://www.vivo.com/en), the innovative global leader in the smartphone industry, has unveiled a new addition to its popular mid-range device, the Y series. The launch of the Y22 is the latest upgrade in the Y series, replacing the Y21. The Y22 combines modern design and beautiful aesthetic, trendy new colors, clear photography and powerful performance to provide consumers with a thrilling entertainment experience.

The Y22 comes in exciting new colors such as Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue. Metaverse Green is a distinct and unique new color which has diamond patterns and a distinctive metallic sheen to make the device stand out from the rest. The phone has a 2.5D curvature body with a new CMF (Color, Materials&Finish) design, while the back has an anti-fingerprint matte material. The Y22 has a 50MP rear camera which will give consumers the ability to take high-quality images, to ensure that they capture those moments of enjoyment with friends and family. The device is gamers' delight and offers the best-class gaming performance and experience, through the updated 6.55HD screen display and the MTK Helio G85 processor. The Y22 has a 5000mAh battery for a long standby time with 18W fast charge and runs on the Funtouch 12 OS which is built on Android 12.

A beautifully designed and standout phone in the mid-range category

“The Y22 is built on the strengths and successes of its popular sister phone, the outgoing Y21, remains a cool and beloved pick in the mid-range smartphone category. The phone has a competitive edge over similar phones in the category. Its beautiful design, sharp and clear photography, large display and powerful performance offer the consumer a complete entertainment experience” said Vince Yang, Country Manager at vivo Tanzania, “vivo is aware that a phone is an extension of the user and as such the Y22 is built for the users to express their individual selves.”

Experience fun photography even in low light

The Y22 has a 50MP and 2MP dual rear camera setup for sharp photos after every tap of the shutter. The 50MP main rear camera features full HD resolution and professional-grade light intake that brings richer details for night views and allows users to capture beautiful moments. The 2MP macro camera can achieve the closest focus distance of 4cm to enlarge details. Additionally, the Y22 has an 8MP soft light front camera for clear selfies to capture exciting and enjoyable moments with friends and family. Both rear and front cameras are fitted with the Super Night Camera mode to help take clear pictures in low light. The rear camera has the Stylish Night Filter mode to beautify night pictures whilst the front camera has Aura Screen Light mode for studio-style illumination even in unfavorable light conditions. Both cameras have a portrait mode to meet the needs for a personalized photography experience in different scenes.

Smooth performances to unlock a complete entertainment experience

The phone has MTK Helio G85 for powerful high and 6.55-inch HD+ screen for uninterrupted entertainment. The device has 64GB of storage, expandable to 1TB with 4GB RAM and extended RAM. The phone’s 5000mAh large battery has a long life with an 18W fast charge to help recharge.

To offer an immersive gaming experience to delight the avid gamer, the Y22 has an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with Do Not Disturb, Brightness Lock, Game Picture-in-Picture and Hyper Engine Game Technology to ensure the phone is controlled during gaming to ensure uninterrupted gaming.

The phone also has multi-Turbo 5.5 which optimizes resource scheduling and utilization efficiency from core dimensions (including CPU/GPU/memory/IO) to reduce lag, improve system smoothness, and improve performance stability.

The Y22 is also considered a durable&reliable primary phone as it has an IP5X/IPX4 rating to make it dust and water-resistant.

Pricing and availability

The Y22 is available at major retailers and telecommunications partners and at the price of 379000 Tshs.

About vivo:

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://bit.ly/3Ubg3dX