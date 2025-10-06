Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minster of the Republic of Uganda will pay a visit to Japan from October 7 to 9.

  1. During her stay in Japan, Prime Minister Nabbanja will participate in the National Day Event of Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, on October 8, as the official guest of the Government of Japan.
  2. The visit of Prime Minster Nabbanja is expected to further develop the bilateral relations between Japan and Uganda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.