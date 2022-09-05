The ECOWAS Education Sector organised a Virtual Validation Meeting on the Draft Final Report of Feasibility Study on Gender Equality in Education in the ECOWAS Region. The virtual meeting of experts on gender equality in Education from the Member States and key partners on the sector took place on the 30th and 31st August 2022. The main objective of the meeting is to validate the draft final report of the feasibility study.

Addressing the opening session, the ECOWAS Director, Education Science and Culture (ESC), Prof. Abdoulaye MAGA warmly welcomed the Experts from the Member States and the strategic partners and conveyed the best wishes of the new ECOWAS Management under the President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, who has, since assumption of office, shown a strong commitment to advance the socioeconomic development of the region. He also conveyed greetings from the Commissioner, Human Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR who is in charge of the Directorate of Education, Science and Culture.

The Ag. PPO Education and Training, ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Aisha USMAN presented the concept note which draws attention to the fact that getting a quality education is the key to improving people’s lives and sustainable development, as education is the foundation for breaking the cycle of poverty and achieving gender equality.

Thereafter, the Consultants, Prof. Aisha Abdul-Ismail and Dr. Marius Totin presented the draft final report of the feasibility study which detailed the Analysis of Gender Equality in the ECOWAS Region, Analysis Matrix of Mechanisms, Strategies, Policies, Programs, and Activities for the Promotion of Gender Equality in Education in the ECOWAS Member States, Prospects of Gender Equality in Education in the Region, Hindrances to achieving Gender Equality in Education in the Region; and Recommendations for sensitization, advocacy, capacity building, and support to girls and women in the region.

The meeting deliberated on practical ways, different mechanisms, strategies, policies, programs, and activities that will promote gender equality in education in the Member States. The meeting also made key recommendations for the successful implementation of the report of the feasibility study, and implementing a communication plan to make girls’ education more visible, more credible, and more supported by all stakeholders

The meeting ended with brief remarks and a vote of thanks by the Director ESC, Prof. Abdoulaye MAGA. He expressed his appreciation to all the participants for their immense contribution to the successful outcome of the Meeting. The Director further expressed deep gratitude to the partners for their continued support. He rounded up by wishing all participants the best in their endeavours.