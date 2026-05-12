Verdant IMAP (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has advised Heath Goldfields Ltd., the Ghanaian- mining company revitalising the historic Bogoso–Prestea Gold Mine, on a USD 65 million debt financing and associated offtake arrangements. The debt financing shall be used for capex related to the company’s medium term mine plan following an initial restart in December 2024 and for general corporate purposes.

Under the terms of the agreement, in addition to providing the substantial debt financing, Trafigura has committed to purchase 700,000 ounces of gold from the Bogoso–Prestea operation, representing a commercial commitment valued at approximately US$2.8 billion. The offtake arrangement secures a long-term sales channel for Heath Goldfields’ production at competitive market-linked terms and provides revenue certainty as the company scales output from the mine.

The agreement represents one of the most significant gold offtake commitments in West Africa in recent years and marks a major milestone in the Bogoso–Prestea revival programme. It signals Trafigura’s confidence in Heath Goldfields’ operational capacity and the long-term prospectivity of a well resourced asset compliant with SK-1300 standards.

The offtake agreement provides for the purchase of gold doré produced at the Bogoso–Prestea processing facility Deliveries will commence in line with the company’s production schedule. The agreement has been structured at competitive industry terms benchmarked to prevailing international gold prices.

For Trafigura, the agreement deepens its presence in West African precious metals and aligns with the firm’s broader strategy of securing long-term supply from established mining jurisdictions. Ghana remains Africa’s leading gold producer and offers a mature regulatory framework, stable fiscal environment, and strong government partnership.

This transaction was structured and arranged by Verdant IMAP, acting as exclusive financial advisor to Heath Goldfields. The transaction reinforces Verdant IMAP as one of the leading financial advisors in the African capital market, with the capacity to structure and arrange transactions with Tier 1 global counterparties.

Media enquiries:

Verdant IMAP

Orient Mahonisi

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: orient.mahonisi@verdant-cap.com

About the Bogoso–Prestea Gold Mine:

The Bogoso–Prestea Gold Mine is one of West Africa’s most historically significant mining operations, having produced more than 9 million ounces of gold since 1912. Located in the Prestea Huni-Valley district of Ghana’s Western Region, the operation features a 1.5 million tonne per annum CIL processing plant, sulphide processing infrastructure, grid power access, and established road networks.

Heath Goldfields completed the first gold pour at Bogoso–Prestea in February 2026, marking the restart of production following a 24-month shutdown. Within just three months of commencing production, the company exceeded its capital raise milestones, reinforcing the strength of its operational and financial strategy. The revival has created over 1,400 direct and indirect jobs and engaged more than 15 local contracting firms.

About Heath Goldfields Ltd.:

Heath Goldfields Ltd. is a proudly Ghanaian-owned gold mining company focused on the responsible redevelopment of the Bogoso–Prestea Gold Mine. With deep technical expertise and a commitment to sustainable, community-centred operations, the company is repositioning the asset as a modern, globally competitive mining operation. Heath Goldfields combines indigenous ownership, local workforce development, and Ghanaian entrepreneurship with international best practices in safety, environmental compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

About Trafigura Pte Ltd:

Trafigura is one of the world’s largest independent commodity trading companies. The company trades in metals and minerals, oil and petroleum products, gas, power, and renewable energy, connecting producers and consumers across the globe. Trafigura has an established track record of long-term offtake partnerships with mining producers across Africa and internationally.

About Verdant IMAP:

Verdant IMAP is a leading pan-African investment bank specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private capital markets. Combining international investment banking experience with a deep understanding of local markets, Verdant IMAP helps clients access global capital and strategic partnerships to drive growth and transformation across the continent. Verdant IMAP has extensive experience in the Metals&Mining sector in Africa. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP partner firm for its region. IMAP, established in 1973, is a global M&A partnership with over 600 professionals across 51 countries and completing around 300 transactions per year is consistently ranked among the top 5 advisors worldwide for mid-market transactions. www.Verdant-Cap.com