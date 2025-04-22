Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has been ranked second in the Financial Advisers (Transaction Flow) category for East Africa at the 2024 DealMakers AFRICA Awards, under the General Corporate Finance sector. This ranking is the 5th year in the row that Verdant has ranked in the top 3 in the DealMakers Africa East Africa league able, demonstrating the firm’s consistent excellence in this market. This accolade highlights the firm’s growing influence and consistent performance in East Africa’s corporate finance space.

The DealMakers rankings are the authoritative rankings for finance professionals in the African continent, across financial advisory, sponsor services, legal and transaction services / financial due diligence. Awards are among the most prestigious in the inve industry, celebrating firms that demonstrate excellence in advisory services, transaction execution, and overall impact in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and other corporate finance activities. Rankings are based on the volume and value of completed deals, with Verdant Capital’s second-place ranking reflecting a year of strong strategic advisory and client-focused execution.

In 2024 Verdant Capital, which is also trading under the Verdant IMAP brand, advised on transactions in sectors including financial services, fintech, agriculture, automotive, digital infrastructure and others, in East Africa, West Africa, Southern Africa and South Africa, transacting with corporates and financial investors from across Africa and from around the World.. The firm’s deep market knowledge and expertise in mid-market transactions position it as a trusted adviser to companies, investors, and development finance institutions in East Africa and further afield. The firm continues to expand its regional presence, supporting clients with tailored financial solutions that drive meaningful impact across the continent.

Media Enquiries:

Verdant Capital:

Orient Mahonisi

T: +27 10 140 3700

E: orient.mahonisi@verdant-cap.com

About Verdant:

Verdant IMAP is a leading investment bank operating on a Pan-African basis and specialising in private capital markets. Verdant IMAP is the IMAP firm for its region; IMAP established in 1973, with 40 partner firms in 50 countries, with over 600 investment bankers and completing over 250 M&A transactions per year is the largest global M&A partnership. Verdant IMAP is a division of Verdant Capital. Verdant Capital is the manager of the Verdant Capital Hybrid Fund is investing mezzanine capital into inclusive financial institutions on a pan-African basis. www.Verdant-Cap.com