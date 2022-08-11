Verdant Capital (www.Verdant-Cap.com) has raised USD 10 million of debt funding for Zeepay. The medium-term debt raise, which forms part of its A.5 series, comes to support Zeepay in a bid to augment its fast-growing remittance to wallet business.

The debt funding is intended to support the rapid growth of the business. In 2021, the company processed USD 1.8 billion of transactions volumes, cross-border and domestically. It is the vision of the Founder and Managing Director, of Zeepay, Andrew Takyi-Appiah I, to reach the milestone of USD 200 billion of annual transaction volumes in the long-term.

Godfried Boakye, Zeepay’s CFO, said: “The raise had become mission critical as we expand our service offering and African expansion.”

Zeepay’s business is enjoying multiple growth drivers, including growth in the number of mobile wallets in recipient populations, as well as growth in the termination to the wallet as a percentage of global remittances. Zeepay is also expanding its value-added services (VAS) including credit offering and broadening and deepening its footprint in Africa (now terminating into 20 African countries). Zeepay is also expanding into the important Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Kwabena Appenteng, of Verdant Capital, said: “We are delighted to see the close of this component of the round, and urge local financial institutions and pension funds to find their niche, to enable them to participate alongside international lenders in the future as we work to deepen the African fintech ecosystem”.

JLD&MB Legal Consultancy, acted as legal counsel to Zeepay in connection with the funding, led by Zoe P. Takyi-Appiah, a senior partner at the firm.

About Verdant Capital:

Verdant Capital is an investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis. Verdant Capital is the IMAP partner firm for its region; IMAP is a global M&A partnership including offices in over 40 countries globally. www.Verdant-Cap.com

About Zeepay:

Zeepay is the fastest-growing FINTECH into Mobile Financial Services across Africa with Operations in Ghana and United Kingdom and terminating to 20 countries across Africa and with termination agreements in over 90 jurisdictions globally. We specialize in Remittance termination into mobile wallets and are completely network and partner agnostic.

Zeepay is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, regulated in the UK by Financial Conduct Authority-FCA # 592538 and in Ghana by The Bank of Ghana- #00001 under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987).

Zeepay supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and is considered a Financial Inclusion Company positioned to improve last mile access. Visit myZeepay.com for more information.