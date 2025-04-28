Date: Tuesday, 29th April 2025

Time: 12:00–15:30 EAT

Format: Virtual/Online

The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) is convening a Virtual Stakeholders' Consultative Validation Workshop tomorrow 29th April 2025, to solicit stakeholder inputs on the development of an inclusive and actionable Implementation Plan for the Continental Strategy for Mainstreaming Gender in Aquatic Biodiversity Conservation and Environmental Management.

Following the endorsement of the continental gender strategy by the African Union Heads of State and Government in February 2024 (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia), this workshop is a critical next step in translating political commitments into tangible, measurable actions to promote gender equity in environmental governance.



The workshop aims to validate and refine the draft Implementation Plan, strengthen institutional capacity for gender mainstreaming, promote equitable access to resources, enhance women's representation in environmental governance, develop gender-specific data collection systems, and foster inclusive communication. The expected outcomes include a validated plan, strengthened partnerships, and social transformations for equitable environmental governance.

Implementation Plan Framework

The Implementation Plan is built around six interdependent strategic areas:

1. Building the capacity of women and institutions.

2. Guaranteeing equitable access to natural resources and economic opportunities.

3. Promoting inclusive governance by increasing women’s participation in decision-making.

4. Establishing a robust, evidence-based gender data system.

5. Transforming social norms through participatory and multi-channel communication campaigns.

6. Ensuring rigorous, transparent, and gender-sensitive monitoring and evaluation.

Drawing from pilot experiences in Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Malawi, the plan aligns with global, continental, and regional frameworks such as the SDGs, CEDAW, CBD, ABES, GEWE Strategy, and Agenda 2063. It applies a Results-Based Management (RBM) approach, ensuring that commitments translate into measurable progress.



Workshop Structure and Agenda

The workshop will be structured around three main sessions: an opening session with opening remarks from AU-IBAR leadership, followed by statements from key partners, including the African Women Fish Processors and Traders Network (AWFISHNET). The Technical Sessions will include a series of expert presentations will set the context by providing an overview of the project, the African Blue Economy Strategy, policy frameworks, and insights into strengthening gender dimensions in aquatic ecosystem conservation. The second technical session will feature the presentation of the Draft Implementation Plan, followed by an open discussion to enrich and validate the Plan based on stakeholder feedback.

The Closing Session will include reflections from AWFISHNET and final closing remarks by AU-IBAR to conclude the workshop, marking the official validation of the Implementation Plan.