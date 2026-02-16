Reach Africa (www.ReachAfrica.com) has announced a key new partnership with V, the company formerly known as VIDAA – the fastest-growing Smart TV platform embedded at device level across a rapidly expanding base of African households. This appointment strengthens Reach Africa’s operating system layer, alongside its existing partnerships across multiple original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), platforms, free streaming channel environments, and broadcasters.

This partnership addresses a longstanding market challenge around fragmentation and scale by giving advertisers expanded access to premium audiences via the device OS layer, enabling consistent reach, brand-safe environments and high-impact placements that complement existing app and publisher environments across the continent. VIDAA today already powers millions of Smart TVs across the African continent, working with renowned OEMs such as Hisense, Toshiba, and over 400 other brands.

Ryan Silberman, founder at Reach Africa, says this is a significant win for the African Connected TV (CTV) market, as advertisers now have access to premium, full screen and highly viewable placements directly on the TV Home screen, native discovery formats and contextual video environments.

“We’re effectively enabling brands to add new moments earlier in the viewing journey, alongside in-content and app-based environments, with measurable delivery and frequency control. Combined with Reach Africa’s aggregation and reporting layer, advertisers can expect improved targeting, transparent measurement and the ability to plan CTV campaigns with the same confidence and scale as traditional television, alongside the precision of digital.”

Silberman says that as Smart TV adoption has ramped up across the continent, the African CTV landscape has remained fragmented, with advertisers often required to plan and buy inventory app by app. “By integrating with VIDAA at the OS layer, we can simplify access to premium CTV environments, enabling more streamlined planning as the market continues to mature. This also allows us to expand our role while continuing to work closely with publishers, platforms and the broader ecosystem,” says Silberman.

Guy Edri, CEO of V, says: “Africa represents one of the most exciting growth frontiers for Smart TV advertising. Partnering with Reach Africa enables V to scale premium inventory across Sub-Saharan Africa while ensuring brands connect with audiences in ways that are locally relevant, measurable, and impactful.”

Silberman says the partnership will prioritise ongoing innovation, including richer data signals, improved local content discovery, the growth of streaming channels and monetisation opportunities beyond global platforms alongside local and regional services.

“By opening up OS level inventory, we’re also creating new revenue opportunities for regional publishers, broadcasters and content owners, helping local platforms sit alongside international services to create a more balanced and inclusive ecosystem,” adds Silberman.

For media queries, please contact:

Roxanne Manning

+27 76 826 8333

oxanne@rvmcommunications.co.za

ABOUT REACH AFRICA:

Reach Africa is a leading Connected TV (CTV) specialist simplifying access to premium CTV audiences across Africa. Operating across Smart TV OEMs, streaming platforms and broadcaster environments, Reach Africa enables scaled, brand-safe Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) campaigns through a single buying layer. By reducing fragmentation across the ecosystem, Reach Africa helps advertisers plan, buy and measure CTV more effectively, while supporting sustainable revenue growth for platform and content partners.



For more information, please visit www.ReachAfrica.com



ABOUT V:

Formerly known as VIDAA, V is a global, open platform for the connected home. Powering tens of millions of Smart TVs worldwide, V brings together entertainment, services, commerce, payments, smart home control, and advertising into a unified, content-first experience – designed to make modern living simpler, more intuitive, and more connected.