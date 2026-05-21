As the U.S. deepens investment and strategic partnerships with Africa’s mineral-rich nations to strengthen its critical minerals supply chain, Vibhuti Jain, Regional Head for Africa at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has joined the upcoming African Mining Week 2026 Conference and Exhibition - scheduled for October 14–16 in Cape Town - as a speaker.

Jain’s participation reflects the DFC’s strategy to engage African stakeholders on investment and partnership opportunities within the continent’s mining sector, particularly as the global demand for critical minerals is projected to triple by 2030. During the event, Jain will take part in high-level panel discussions, exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, where he is expected to outline the DFC’s investment strategy in Africa.

His participation comes at a pivotal time as the DFC positions itself as a key financial partner for African economies seeking global investment to unlock the continent’s vast mineral potential -estimated at $8.5 trillion in untapped resources and more than 30% of the world’s critical mineral reserves. Sub-Saharan Africa currently represents the second-largest regional exposure in the DFC’s portfolio, with more than $10 billion in active investments. Recent transactions reflect the organization’s commitment to further strengthening investments in the region.

In March 2026, the DFC acquired an equity stake in Syrah Resources, operator of the Balama Graphite Mine in Mozambique - one of the world’s largest graphite deposits. The investment is expected to accelerate project development, support economic growth in the country, while strengthening U.S. access to critical graphite supplies.

The DFC is also a major financial backer of the Lobito Corridor, a strategic transport network linking mineral-rich regions of Zambia, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to international markets. Further signaling U.S. commitment to Africa’s mining sector, the DFC has expressed interest in acquiring a stake in a joint venture between Gécamines - the DRC’s state-owned mining company - and Mercuria Energy Group, supporting efforts to unlock the DRC’s estimated $24 trillion in untapped natural resources. In parallel, the corporation is exploring a $1 billion investment in the Dilolo–Sakania railway line in the DRC to improve mineral transport infrastructure and expand regional trade corridors.

At AMW 2026, Jain is expected to provide deeper insights into these and other DFC initiatives across Africa’s mining value chain. Under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa’s Full Mineral Value Chain, AMW will unite global investors with African projects, facilitating the deal signings and partnerships that will advance Africa’s mining sector growth.