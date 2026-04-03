The United States Embassy, through the English for Law Enforcement (ELE) program, is helping the Madagascar’s National Police and Gendarmerie Academies strengthen the English skills that officers need to communicate clearly during real operations, joint transnational criminal investigations, and information sharing with international counterparts.

Today, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Arnold and Acting DCM Richard Hays presented National Police Academy Director Commissaire Divisionnaire de Police BEN HOUSSEN Evariste and Gendarmerie Academy Director Colonel RABARISON Tina Luc Olivier additional books and teaching resources from the Embassy, including materials authored by American law enforcement experts, to further strengthen their day‑to‑day training.

Launched by the U.S. Embassy in 2024, the ELE program is implemented by the U.S. English Language Specialists and the English Language Teachers’ Association of Madagascar (ELTA). The program designed a specialized curriculum tailored to police and gendarmerie needs and produced online and printed teaching materials that reflect real-world law enforcement scenarios. Malagasy English instructors at both academies are also continuously trained in a more interactive, skills-based approach to language learning that emphasizes listening, speaking, and the ability to operate in English in high-pressure situations.

A one-year follow-up program continues to support National Police and Gendarme English instructors as they implement the updated, law-enforcement-focused curriculum and integrate new teaching resources into their courses.

This sustained support ensures that English training remains embedded in the academies’ regular course offerings, helping Malagasy officers communicate clearly with counterparts across borders, respond to global security threats, and keep both our countries – and the wider region – safe.