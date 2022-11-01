The American people are unlocking Malagasy capacity to engage globally by providing English language teaching skills for more than 140 instructors across the region. The U.S. government, in collaboration with non-profit association Lanja Omena Vokatra hAharitra (LOVA), launched a four-day American English Training of Trainers (AE TOT) workshop for 20 educators in Mahajanga today. U.S. Ambassador Claire Pierangelo welcomed these educators who will multiply their impact by leading teacher training workshops in school districts throughout the region.

Participants will learn to use American English teaching and learning materials developed by the U.S. government and available at americanenglish.state.gov . The American English website provides a wide range of free teaching resources – including lesson plans, audio books, video content, online courses, and printable games and activities – designed to enrich the teaching of English and promote student engagement and learning. This extensive resource is carefully curated by English teaching experts for use in classrooms worldwide. AE TOT workshops feature in-person and virtual workshops by American and Malagasy English teaching experts, including two American educators currently working in U.S. Embassy exchange programs.

Learning English can open a wide range of local and global opportunities for Malagasy students and professionals who wish to pursue their studies and advance their careers both within and beyond Madagascar.

Since 2017, the U.S. government has worked like “mpirahalahy mianala” with the Government of Madagascar and Malagasy educators to improve the teaching and learning of English in Madagascar. Collaboration with the Ministry of National Education has produced innovation in the national high school English curriculum, and professional training for more than 2,700 English language educators throughout the country.