The United States Government, through the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has donated an office space to the Nigerian National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos.

Acting U.S. Consul General JoEllen Gorg formally handed over the keys to the new office space to NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retired), during a ceremony attended by representatives from AFRICOM and the DEA.

Acting Consul General Gorg noted that the donation of a new office, equipped with a solar power system, represents a significant step forward in U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation. She noted that the new facility will provide NDLEA officers with a secure and professional environment to carry out critical investigative functions, including processing detainees and conducting post-arrest interviews.

“The U.S.-Nigeria security partnership remains strong. This donation is the latest example of the robust and productive cooperation between the U.S. government and the NDLEA,” Acting Consul General Gorg said. “Over the years, our joint efforts have helped build the capacity of Nigerian authorities to disrupt drug trafficking networks, dismantle clandestine meth labs, and conduct advanced forensic analyses of synthetic drugs.”

NDLEA Chairman/CEO Marwa lauded the U.S.-Nigeria security cooperation in the fight against illicit drugs and countering narcotics trafficking. He described the United States as a steadfast ally in Nigeria’s fight against drug-related crimes and noted that that the collaboration has significantly enhanced the NDLEA’s operational efficiency.

In 2024, the U.S. government invested approximately $500,000 to modernize and equip the chemical forensic laboratory at the NDLEA zonal office in Lagos. The upgraded laboratory, now equipped with cutting-edge technology, enhances the NDLEA’s capacity to analyze suspicious substances and process evidence from crime scenes and suspects.

Since the establishment of the NDLEA in 1990, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria has partnered with the agency to combat narcotics trafficking. Through training in intelligence, evidence collection, management, and tactical skills, including equipment donation, the U.S. Mission continues to deepen its cooperation with the NDLEA.