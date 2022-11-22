Special Operations Command Africa forces concluded a Civil Affairs Joint Combined Exchange Training alongside the Tanzania Marine Special Forces in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Nov. 15, 2022.

The month-long training gave both the U.S. and Tanzania servicemembers the opportunity to develop and maintain critical military-to-military connections and improve joint and allied readiness and interoperability.

“This course is very crucial for our special forces because it enables us to be better prepared for various scenarios and upcoming duties,” said Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces Marine Special Forces Commander Lt. Col. Athumani Ghamunga. “It is also the opportunity to share experience and knowledge between our special forces.”

While joint exchanges between the two nations aren’t new, this exercise helped develop different capabilities and incorporate elements from the civil affairs unit.

“This was the first civil affairs focused JCET in Tanzania,” said U.S. Army Capt. Tyler Clarke, a civil affairs team lead. “The training focused on civil affairs and civil military operations to include civil reconnaissance, civil engagements, we discussed negotiations, mediations and tactical combat casualty care.”

The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide partner-nation special operations units specific training to promote security and stability in Africa.

“Joint combined exchange training is the bridge and glue which binds together the relationship between Tanzania and the U.S.,” said Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces Brig. Gen. Iddi Nkambi.

U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.