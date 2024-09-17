The United States announced today nearly $14 million in additional humanitarian assistance for refugees and their host communities in Uganda. The funding builds on commitments to the populations in-country and brings total humanitarian funding in Uganda to date in Fiscal Year 2024 to more than $83 million. U.S. government humanitarian support in Uganda is provided through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Program (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The United States provides approximately half of all humanitarian funding in Uganda and is the country’s largest donor of humanitarian assistance. The nearly $14 million announced today was contributed over the past month and comes from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), which will provide it via six humanitarian NGOs.

This new humanitarian assistance will fund programs in ten refugee settlements in Uganda, as well as for urban refugees living in Kampala. These programs will provide critical education, livelihoods, mental health and psychosocial support, and protection services for refugees and their Ugandan host communities. U.S. Ambassador William Popp said, “from assisting farmer groups in Bidibidi, to employing protection case workers in Kiryandongo, to supporting secondary education in Adjumani, we are proud to be Uganda’s largest partner in humanitarian assistance, as well as the largest funder of UNHCR, IOM, and WFP. This is part of our decades-long partnership with the Ugandan people, and commitment to help vulnerable refugees the world over.”

The United States’ humanitarian funding is designed to benefit both refugees and the Ugandan communities hosting them. Every program includes support for the surrounding communities, ensuring local input and generating employment for Ugandans. All refugee-serving facilities are also open to Ugandan citizens, with millions of Ugandans benefiting every year from the health care, education, clean water, and jobs training that U.S. funding enables.

The United States remains in partnership with the people of Uganda and will continue to work together to ensure the well-being of vulnerable refugees in the country. For more details on the full scope of the United States’ partnership with the people of Uganda, please see the U.S. Embassy’s “Report to the Ugandan People.”