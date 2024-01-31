The first UNWTO Communication, Media and Tourism Training in Africa Workshop organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) was in the majestic Victoria Falls, from 13 to 15 November 2023 bringing together tourism professionals, journalists, media and communication specialists drawn from 20 countries in the Africa region.

The three-day event focused on the opportunities for placing tourism in the mainstream conversation as well as the ongoing challenges facing communities, destinations and Africa as a region.

African tourism has been increasingly attracting media attention in recent years, though persistent perceptual barriers and stereotypes still impact on the image of the continent and prevent the tourism sector of the region from fully unlocking its potential.

Effective communication campaigns and innovative marketing strategies can shift the narrative around Africa and build a new storytelling which showcases its unique beauties and tourism attractions with the ultimate goal of promoting the continent as a top destination worldwide.

High-level international experts from across the media spectrum and top content creators guided the conversations of the intensive training programme and delivered to the delegates meaningful tools to strengthen their communication and media literacy skills with a view to better promoting and branding their destinations, namely by harnessing the use of digital and social media platform.

The participants had the opportunity to combine the theoretical approach of the discussions with group work activities involving case studies and field trips focused on highlighting the importance of culture, heritage, wildlife conservation and communities for the sustainable development of tourism.

The training session culminated in the ceremony of delivery of the certificates to the attendees.