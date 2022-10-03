UN Women Uganda, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), and Women Human Rights Defenders Network Uganda (WHRDN-U) recently developed Safety and Security Guidelines for Women Human Rights Defenders in Uganda. The development of the guidelines was preceded by three regional training sessions in Karamoja, Rwenzori, and Arua for Women Human Rights Defenders to enhance their skills in human right defense, and they were later launched on the 29th of November in 2021.

UN Women organized a Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop from 19th to 23rd September 2022 at the Jinja Nile Resort to further equip a pool of Women Human Rights Defenders with knowledge on how to mitigate the impact of both online and offline attacks.

“The influx of diversity energized us. There were women in attendance from all walks of life, including women from significant populations, urban and rural areas, and all parts of Uganda. In this country, it was the ideal combination of universal instruction," said Ruth Kitamirike, a student at Makerere University.

On the first day, benchmarking activities included an overview of women's human rights, a basic orientation, and introductions.

The second day introduced women human rights defenders to the online and offline principles on how to safeguard, preserve, and defend themselves. Every participant had a chance to speak and share their experiences during the dynamic, interactive sessions.

The third training day included a lecture on how to distribute the guidelines to communities. The participants had good suggestions on how to disseminate the guidelines, including using salon talks, market talks, and other settings outside the boardroom.

“We were well-prepared and eager to share what we had learned with our diverse groups. We gained extensive knowledge about how to use and spread the WHRD safety rules through this course,” said Patience Poni a lawyer working with Advancing Gender Responsive Governance and Effective Leadership.