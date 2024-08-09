UNSMIL monitors with concern the recent mobilization of forces in various parts of Libya, particularly in the southern and western regions. We commend ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent further tension.

UNSMIL urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any provocative military actions that could be perceived as offensive and might jeopardize Libya’s fragile stability and the safety of its people. The Mission calls for continued communication and coordination between forces affiliated to the LNA and GNU.

The Mission regrets that these developments coincide with the 84th anniversary of the foundation of Libya’s army and recalls the current division of this vital institution.

On this occasion, the Mission reminds all military and security actors of the importance of a unified, accountable, and professional military and security institutions. The Mission stands ready to facilitate dialogue towards that end and provide all technical expertise and support.