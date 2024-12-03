The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Funke Akindele, a multiple award-winning actress, movie producer and director, as its new National Goodwill Ambassador (GWA) for Nigeria. This prestigious nomination recognizes Funke Akindele’s outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV and her unwavering commitment to advocacy, raising awareness, and driving efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Funke Akindele’s career took off with her role in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored television series “I Need to Know”, which focused on adolescent reproductive health and rights, including HIV. Since then, she has captivated audiences worldwide, earning millions of fans and accolades for her unforgettable roles. Known as the “Queen of Box Office” in Nollywood, Funke holds the top three slots on the list of highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time, reflecting her prominence and influence in the industry.

Over the past two decades, Funke Akindele has consistently broken barriers and used her platform to amplify social impact issues, influence positive change, and champion causes that matter. As UNAIDS’ National Goodwill Ambassador, she will contribute to efforts aimed at eliminating vertical transmission of HIV, ending HIV-related stigma and discrimination, and promoting HIV prevention across Nigeria.

Nigeria has made significant strides in the fight against HIV over the past two decades. As of 2023, approximately 2 million people are living with HIV in the country, with an adult prevalence rate of 1.3% among individuals aged 15–49. Nigeria recorded approximately 130,000 new HIV infections in 2010. By 2023, this number had declined to about 75,000 new infections, representing a reduction of approximately 55,000 cases, or a 42.3% decrease over the 13-year period. . The country has also achieved notable progress in treatment access, with 1.6 million out of the 2 million people living with HIV in Nigeria currently on treatment.

Despite these advancements, challenges remain, including addressing stigma and discrimination, and ensuring equitable access to prevention and treatment services across all regions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Funke Akindele as our National Goodwill Ambassador for Nigeria,” said Dr Leopold Zekeng, UNAIDS Country Director for Nigeria. “Her powerful voice, vast influence, and commitment to social change make her an invaluable ally in our efforts to combat HIV and support people living with HIV in Nigeria. We look forward to working with her to drive positive impact and progress in the fight against AIDS.”

The nomination process for the National Goodwill Ambassador involved active collaboration with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), which has expressed appreciation for UNAIDS’ role in securing such a significant partnership for Nigeria’s HIV response. Funke Akindele’s work as a National Goodwill Ambassador will be vital in mobilizing efforts for HIV prevention and ensuring that key messages reach wider audiences across the country.

The official announcement of Funke Akindele’s appointment as UNAIDS National Goodwill Ambassador was made during the World AIDS Day commemoration in Abuja on 3 December 2024, during an event led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Mohammed M. Malick Fall.