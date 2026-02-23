The journey to justice in Greater Mundri is a long and difficult one.

Traveling more than 200 kilometers from Yambio, in Western Equatoria, an assessment team escorted by United Nations peacekeepers moves slowly along rough, dusty roads, determined to reach communities that have waited years for their day in court.

Their mission: to prepare for the deployment of a mobile court expected to begin next month. This important initiative can’t come soon enough for victims of crime who have long believed that accountability is out of reach.

“My 8-year-old child was raped, and I don’t know what to do as her future is already damaged,” explains Grace Hadia, mother of a sexual violence survivor. “I have not been able to sleep since this incident. I hope the justice will prevail with the deployment of the mobile court.”

Many similar, deeply painful stories emerged during the assessment, with authorities documenting 35 pending cases, including nine murder cases, 15 involving sexual and gender-based violence, and others relating to theft and other serious crimes.

Local leaders say gender-based violence is a problem that just keeps growing.

“Recently, during a funeral, a woman was raped by seven men. We are still searching for the suspects so they can face justice,” says Zilpha Dawa, Mundri West County Commissioner. “What we lack is a Gender-Based-Violence (GBV) desk at the police station. These cases are often treated like ordinary crimes. We urgently need trained personnel to handle GBV reports properly and keep accurate records.”

The absence of functioning courthouses has also left many suspects waiting years in detention without trial — contributing to severe prison overcrowding.

“I have spent two and a half years in prison without trial. I am hopeful now that the mobile court will come, and justice will finally prevail,” states one alleged perpetrator.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is supporting the assessment mission and mobile court to strengthen the justice chain and build trust among communities in the rule of law.

“This deployment will support the judiciary and bring justice closer to the people of Mundri,” says UNMISS Justice Advisor, Jean-Marie Ouedraogo. “Many detainees have never been tried. The mobile court will help process cases — some may be released, while others will face proper legal procedures.”

For residents across Greater Mundri, the mobile court represents more than legal proceedings. It will bring accountability and healing. And for many, it is the first real hope that justice — long delayed — may finally be delivered.