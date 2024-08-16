On 12 August, a UNISFA delegation led by the Acting Head of Mission/Force Commander, Major General Robert Affram arrived in Juba on a four-day official visit. The visit aimed to formerly extend introductory courtesies to the Government of South Sudan officials and to engage with UNMISS leadership.

On the first day, the delegation met with the UNMISS OiC Special Representatives of the Secretary-General, Guang Cong, and the Chef of Staff. Leda Limann. Key issues discussed included the security situation in Abyei and deployment of South Sudan Defense Forces (SSPDF) in the area, the impact of the Sudan conflict, the humanitarian situation, particularly in the northern part of Abyei, and the upcoming South Sudan elections, among others

Both Mission leaderships affirmed their commitment to continue to coordinate in line with inter-mission cooperation to achieve their mandates.

On 13 August, the delegation paid courtesy calls and held separate meetings with the Juba appointed Co-Chair, Abyei Joint Oversight Committee, Arop Kull, Minister for East Africa Community Affairs/Co-Chair Abyei File, Deng Alor, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ramadan Abdalla.

Among the issues discussed included the security situation in Abyei and the SSPDF/SSNPS deployment in Abyei. Additionally, the meetings discussed the impact of the on-going conflict in Sudan and the associated humanitarian challenges on Abyei area.

In his remarks, Maj. Gen. Affram re-affirmed UNISFA’s continuous support and cooperation to ensure sustainable peace and security in the Abyei Administrative Area.