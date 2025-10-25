The 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, marked on 24 October, was observed at Asmara Palace Hotel. The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government and PFDJ officials, representatives of national associations, heads and representatives of UN offices in Eritrea, as well as members of the diplomatic community.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that eighty years ago, in the aftermath of unparalleled devastation, the nations of the world gathered to proclaim that succeeding generations must be spared from the scourge of war; that the dignity and equal worth of every human being must be upheld; and that relations among nations must be governed not by the tyranny of might, but by the majesty of law, equity, and sovereign respect.

Minister Osman further noted that Eritrea remains committed to this vision, founded upon self-determination, partnership, and shared prosperity – a vision that rejects dependency and affirms the sovereign rights of all nations to shape their own developmental trajectories.

As we mark this solemn milestone, Minister Osman said, we do so amid a world riven by division and beset by crises of confidence and conscience. Conflicts rage, inequalities deepen, and multilateral institutions, once conceived as instruments of collective justice, are too often repurposed as tools of selectivity and geopolitical contention.

On this occasion, Minister Osman reiterated that the Government and people of Eritrea reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the ideals and purposes of the United Nations Charter and their readiness to engage constructively, both globally and nationally, in the pursuit of peace, sustainable development, human dignity, and mutual respect among nations.

Ms. Nahla Valji, Coordinator of UN Offices in Eritrea, on her part, noted that as the United Nations commemorates its 80th anniversary, the world is facing multiple, and often overwhelming, challenges. She stressed that this moment demands renewed solidarity, not fragmentation, collective action, not competition.

Ms. Nahla reiterated that in a world searching for models of resilience and self-reliance, Eritrea offers an important perspective. Eritrea’s development model is grounded in community resilience, self-reliance, and social cohesion. She also expressed the UN’s commitment to closely work with Eritrea on shared development priorities.

At the event, a video message from Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, was also presented.