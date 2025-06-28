The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the signing of the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda in Washington, commending it as a significant step towards reinforcing peace, security, and stability across the African continent.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, commended the extensive efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, in facilitating this positive and constructive achievement, which comes in support of the African Union’s mediation efforts and the outcomes of the joint summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC). His Excellency considers the agreement a reflection of the strong determination and unwavering commitment of both parties to peaceful solutions and dialogue.

His Excellency underscored that the international cooperation, which led to the signing of this agreement, reflects the significance of collective action in addressing regional issues, and the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic means to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for stability and prosperity.

H.E. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan emphasized the deep-rooted historic ties between the UAE and the countries of the African continent, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, reiterating the country's steadfast approach in consolidating bridges of partnership and dialogue and its support for any efforts that contribute to enhancing security, peace, and sustainable development on the continent.