President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, have sent congratulatory messages to President Yoweri Kaguta Museven of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed also sent similar messages to Ugandan Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

