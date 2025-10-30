His Excellency Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of the Niger, met with His Excellency Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, Prime Minister of the Niger, at the Prime Minister’s headquarters in the capital, Niamey.

H.E. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to H.E. Prime Minister Zeine, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of the Niger.

For his part, H.E. Prime Minister Zeine conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and the Niger, and strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual interest.