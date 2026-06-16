The World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group announced today that Mission 300 has connected over 50 million people to electricity across 40 countries — a major milestone toward the initiative's goal of reaching 300 million people by 2030.

Mission 300 is now delivering electricity access at nearly double the pace recorded at the start of the initiative. By investing across the full energy value chain — from generation and transmission to last-mile distribution — it has driven gains in both on-grid and off-grid access, connecting households, businesses, and institutions to power faster than before.

In Tanzania, for example, 7.5 million people have gained access to power under Mission 300 — a five-fold increase in the average annual pace of electrification prior to the initiative — driven by increased financing and growing policy momentum. In Ethiopia, 4.6 million people have been connected, supported by reforms that made grid connections more affordable.

Where past efforts often worked in parallel, Mission 300 aligns governments, partners, and private sector investors around a single shared agenda. That coordination is what is driving faster results: stronger political commitment, deeper policy reform, and the mobilization of resources needed to accelerate electrification and deliver impact on the ground.

To date, the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group have committed nearly $15 billion in financing and attracted about $4.5 billion in co-financing for Mission 300-related projects, while additional development partners have pledged more than $7 billion in support of Africa’s energy sector.

Mission 300’s unique approach is also changing the conditions under which private investors participate in African energy markets. By combining government reforms with layered public financing — including grants, guarantees, and concessional loans — the platform is mitigating risks for private providers to serve communities that were previously too costly or difficult to serve.

In Nigeria, more than 4.5 million people have been connected through private sector-led initiatives, demonstrating how well-designed public support and partner financing can help create commercially viable markets.

To date, 30 countries have launched National Energy Compacts, country-led plans to strengthen energy systems, expand affordable power generation, scale renewable energy solutions, promote regional integration, and increase private sector participation. Additional compacts are expected to be launched by Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Gabon, Rwanda and Uganda at the Africa Energy Forum this week.

“Fifty million people connected is a milestone — but the bigger story is the pace and the partnership behind it. Mission 300 is helping countries move faster, connect more people, and build a platform that will last well beyond this effort — one others can use, build on, and scale for years to come. At the end of the day, electricity is not just about power. It is about what it enables: jobs, business, health care, education, and opportunity,” said Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group.

“The 50 million milestone is indeed commendable. This must become the launchpad for faster electrification to enhance food security on account of affordable irrigation; increase capacity to store medicines for better health outcomes, and spur more inclusive economic and social empowerment,” said Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group. “Governments, partners, private sector, and others who comprise what has evolved into an M300 movement must double down to achieve access for 300 million people by 2030. We need all hands on deck – literally!

Partners are leaning into Mission 300

"Connecting over 50 million to electricity is a major milestone for Mission 300. It proves that African-led big bets, empowered by bold investment and partnership, can deliver results quickly and at scale,” said Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. “The Rockefeller Foundation, along with the Global Energy Alliance, has committed more than $100 million to Mission 300 because we know that every new connection means a family with new access to the jobs, education, and the dignity they deserve.”

"The 50 million milestone shows that Mission 300 is moving beyond ambition and delivering real results for people across Africa. These achievements reflect the strong political commitment and implementation capacity of African governments,” said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All. “Together with our partners, Sustainable Energy for All will continue to support governments in implementing their National Energy Compacts and accelerating progress towards universal energy access by 2030.”

“Achieving electricity connections for 50 million people proves that we can move faster when public, private and philanthropic partners align behind country-led solutions,” said Woochong Um, CEO of Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet. “As Africa becomes home to the world's largest young workforce, Mission 300 is the engine that will help power the jobs and economic growth the continent urgently needs.”

Launched in 2024, Mission 300 is a joint initiative of the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and Sustainable Energy for All, and a broad coalition of governments, development institutions, and private sector partners.