Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has pledged enhanced government commitment to Uganda’s tourism sector vowing increased funding and prioritisation to transform it into a key economic driver.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Awards 2024 held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on Friday, 15 November 2024, Tayebwa acknowledged the sector's resilience despite insufficient government support.

“Even with limited funding, you are doing a tremendous job. You are travelling all over the world, marketing our country and delivering a masterpiece that is attracting many people to this beautiful country of ours,” he said.

Tayebwa said that in the next financial year, the government will treat tourism as a priority, recognising its immense potential to boost Uganda’s economy.

He noted that tourism, alongside agriculture, minerals and science and technology, has been earmarked as a focus area under the "ATM" sectors, aimed at exponentially increasing national revenue. “We have resolved to make tourism a priority. Last financial year, the sector brought in $1.4 billion. But we envision tourism contributing $50 billion by 2050. This requires heavy investment, and the government is ready to step up,” Tayebwa stated.

The Deputy Speaker highlighted key areas of investment like marketing, branding and infrastructure development.

He revealed plans for more airports and aerodromes, including partnerships to build an airport in Kasese under a public-private partnership.

“It is high time we came in. If we are to milk a cow, we must feed it. We cannot achieve much by merely giving speeches. We are now walking the talk,” he added.

The Ekkula Sustainable Tourism Awards celebrated achievements in the sector, with President Yoweri Museveni receiving the Ekkula Sustainable Lifetime Achiever Award 2024 for his role in promoting tourism.

Eliot Mugisha was awarded the sustainable tourism youth championship equally for his role in promoting tourism in Uganda.

As Uganda aims for economic transformation, Tayebwa assured the tourism community that their efforts would no longer go unsupported.

“The next billionaires will come from tourism. We are committed to making this sector a top contributor to our economy,” he said.

He emphasised the need to improve Kampala, often the first point of contact for international visitors, describing it as the “sitting room of the country.” Tayebwa underscored the importance of cleanliness, infrastructure and modern utilities to make the capital more welcoming.

“We cannot have a dirty Kampala or one with potholes and expect people to appreciate our country. The moment you land in Entebbe, the experience must be transformative. We have invested heavily in decongesting the city, and this must reflect in its overall look,” he said.