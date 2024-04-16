International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Uganda’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2024-2029 on 16 February 2024. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Uganda has been an IAEA Member State since 1967. Its 2024-2029 CPF identifies seven priority areas:

  • Nuclear and radiation safety

  • Food and agriculture

  • Human health

  • Water and the environment

  • Introduction of nuclear power

  • Uranium production

  • Feasibility studies on industrial applications such as: research reactor, industrial irradiator and non-destructive testing

