President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today received a special message from his Angolan counterpart, H.E. João Lourenço, during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Angola, H.E. Téte António, at the President's Kisozi farm in Gomba District.
The Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister led a delegation to Uganda to deliver the message on behalf of President Lourenço. President Museveni and the delegation also discussed matters of mutual interest, including Angola's candidature of Josefa Sacko for the position of Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
President Museveni pledged Uganda's support for Angola's candidate, underscoring the importance of African solidarity and cooperation in advancing the continent's interests on the global stage.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.