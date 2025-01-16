President Yoweri Museveni has today, Thursday 16th January 2025, concluded his four-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates by visiting His Highness Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member of the UAE and Ruler of Sharjah.

The president was welcomed at the Royal Palace in Sharjah by his host, Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed, alongside the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, H.E. Abdulla Al Owais, and the President of Amiri Dewan, H.E. Rashid Al Sheikh.

During their meeting, President Museveni and Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed discussed matters of mutual interest between Uganda and Sharjah. The President expressed his gratitude for the support provided by his host towards various development initiatives in Uganda, particularly the construction of an international airport near Kidepo Valley National Park, which is expected to significantly boost the tourism sector in the region.

The Ruler of Sharjah, while presenting a sketch map of Kidepo Airport, thanked President Museveni for his visit and commended his efforts in transforming Uganda’s economy.

During his visit, President Museveni engaged in numerous activities, including witnessing the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between the Government of Uganda and the United Arab Emirates. The first MOU involves the construction of the Emirates Eye Hospital in Entebbe, signed by Mr. Vincent Bagiire, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Uganda. His Excellency Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, signed on behalf of the United Arab Emirates government.

The second MOU pertains to investment cooperation in the rail and transport sector and was signed by Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, on behalf of the Government of Uganda. His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, signed the MOU on behalf of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

The signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Mr. Ramathan Goobi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, along with Ambassador Zaake W. Kibedi, Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE.