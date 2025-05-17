The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Abuja proudly participated in the Africa Trade Consortium’s 2025 Tea Break Édition event held under the theme: “Unlocking Africa’s Tea Industry Potential.” The event, organized by PR Times Africa, a Nigerian media consortium, was convened as a unique trade experience aimed at showcasing the immense potential of Africa’s tea industry and promoting intra-African cooperation under the AfCFTA framework.

Uganda was represented at the high-level engagement by Ambassador Philip Odida, Chargé d’Affaires, and Dr. Sam Omara, Minister-Counsellor at the High Commission. The event brought together a broad spectrum of participants, including stakeholders from trade, export, taxation, and investment policy sectors, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from Nigeria’s federal agencies and the private sector.

Ambassador Odida delivered a keynote presentation titled “Uganda’s Tea Industry: A Model for Sustainable Growth and Regional Trade.” In his remarks, the Ambassador highlighted Uganda’s tea sector as one of the country’s top foreign exchange earners and a prime example of sustainable agricultural practice and regional trade potential. He emphasized the importance of inter-African collaboration, calling for increased partnerships, joint ventures, and knowledge exchange to unlock the full potential of the continent’s tea industry.

“We invite you, through the African Trade Consortium 2025, to reach out to experience the unique flavors and qualities of our tea. We believe that partnerships and collaborations remain key to growing our industry and are therefore, eager to explore opportunities with relevant stakeholders through this Consortium for boosting intra-African tea trade and promoting tea globally with the view to enhance market access and sustainability.” Ambassador Odida stated.