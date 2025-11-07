Uganda is taking bold steps to integrate health service delivery for communicable diseases (CDs) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), addressing the growing double burden of disease in the country.

Speaking at the three-day National Annual Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases and 19th Joint Scientific Health Conference, Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero emphasized the urgency of unified action. “Health promotion and disease control are not the responsibility of the health sector alone, but require active collaboration across sectors,” she said.

Held under the theme “Unified Action Against Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases,” the conference aimed to explore the linkages between CD and NCDs and develop actionable recommendations to eliminate priority diseases and advance health equity.

Delivering a keynote address, Dr Queen Dube from WHO headquarters echoed the call for a multisectoral approach. “Most causes of ill-health lie outside the health sector. CDs and NCDs share risk factors, co-morbidities, and often compete for the same resources. Integration is not just logical, it’s essential,” she noted.

Conference deliberations led to consensus on four key enablers for integration:

1. Breaking Silos by dismantling operational barriers between CD and NCD programs through innovative, evidence-based, and locally tailored solutions.

2. Harmonizing Systems, by aligning health systems, interoperable data platforms, coordinated supply chains, and integrated workforce training.

3. Prioritizing Prevention by promoting public awareness and early prevention alongside curative care for both CDs and NCDs.

4. Investing in Primary Health Care (PHC) by embedding services for HIV, TB, malaria, and related comorbidities into PHC and community-based services.

Dr Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, affirmed the feasibility of integration, noting that what has been lacking is the language and determination. “The science is well known, and the practice is clear. Even with minimal resources, we can do it,” she said.

WHO Representative Dr Kasonde Mwinga, in remarks presented by Dr Christine Chiedza Musanhu, praised Uganda’s leadership, stating that “Uganda’s commitment to integrated, people-centred service delivery is a beacon in the region. By aligning national strategies with the broader regional vision, we can confront complex health challenges with unity and purpose. Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient, and prosperous Africa, where no one is left behind,” she concluded.