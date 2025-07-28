The Government of Uganda, with support from the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), has launched the stocktake of Uganda’s updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and initiated the commencement of the NDC 3.0 development process.

The launch, held at an inception workshop at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala on 15 July 2025, represents a major step in Uganda’s climate action agenda, aligning national efforts with the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake under the Paris Agreement. It aims to strengthen Uganda’s climate ambition while addressing key national priorities.

A cross-section of stakeholders participated in the workshop, including senior government officials, development partners, civil society organizations, and members of academia. The sessions featured an overview of Uganda’s NDC 3.0 roadmap, outlining the next steps: assessing the implementation of the updated 2021 NDC, identifying emerging priorities, refining targets, costing new commitments, and preparing bankable investment plans to support implementation.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Josephine Ngure, African Development Bank Acting Country Manager for Uganda, emphasized the importance of inclusive stakeholder engagement in the NDC process.

“As we adopt the inception report to take stock of Uganda’s updated NDC implementation and kick off the preparation for NDC 3.0, I am encouraged by the strong participation from government leaders, development partners, private sector actors, civil society, and academia. This inclusive approach is critical to ensuring that NDC 3.0 is ambitious, achievable, and finance-ready,” she said.

Dr. Anthony Nyong, the Bank’s Director of Climate Change and Green Growth Department, highlighted the significance of the event. “Quality NDCs will foster credibility and transparency in raising ambition on climate finance and other means of implementation,” he noted.

Strengthening the technical capacity of Regional Member Countries is at the core of the African Development Bank’s Climate Change and Green Growth Strategy 2010-2030. The Stocktake of Uganda’s Updated NDC is funded through the Africa Climate Change Fund Multi-donor Trust Fund.

Dr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Water and Environment, reaffirmed Uganda’s leadership on climate action and the significance of developing an investment-grade NDC.

“We aim to develop an investment-grade NDC that is implementable and trackable. Our focus is on adaptation, creation of green jobs, and security for the future of the next generation,” he stated. He also urged the private sector to actively engage, citing the vast opportunities embedded within the NDC process..

Participants reviewed the draft inception report developed by the independent consulting firm HEAT GmbH and discussed a proposed set of national indicators to guide the stocktaking exercise. Discussions focused on tracking implementation progress, identifying data and capacity gaps, and aligning Uganda’s climate targets with its long-term development aspirations.

The workshop adopted the draft inception report, identified key areas for refinement, and recommended a vigorous campaign to raise public awareness about the NDC 3.0 process. Uganda reaffirmed its commitment to developing a robust, inclusive, and actionable NDC that integrates adaptation, mitigation, and financing strategies.

With this launch, Uganda is taking decisive action toward submitting its third NDC under the Paris Agreement, reinforcing its commitment to a low-emission, climate-resilient future in line with Vision 2040.

